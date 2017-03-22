BRIEF-NAV Canada says traffic in May increased by average of 5.5 pct
* Traffic in May 2017 increased by an average of 5.5 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 (Reuters) -
* Baidu's chief scientist Andrew Ng says he is resigning from Baidu- blog post Source bit.ly/2nQGebh
* Traffic in May 2017 increased by an average of 5.5 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, as shares of grocers and other consumer staple companies took a beating on news that internet retail company Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc .
NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to roll back his predecessor's opening toward Cuba will spare airlines and cruise operators betting on a new revenue source but the rollback could affect them by weakening demand.