May 16 Bain capital:

* Says Magnolia Holdco, holding co owned by funds advised by Bain Capital, launched sale of its remaining shares of Maisons Du Monde

* Says seller currently owns 7.1 million shares, corresponding to 15.8 percent of Maisons Du Monde’S entire issued share capital

* Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Goldman Sachs International are acting as joint bookrunner in connection with placement (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)