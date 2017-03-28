March 28 Bain Capital Private Equity:

* Announces that it is not proceeding with the acquisition of Resilux

* Has been notified by German anti-trust authority, that intended combined acquisition of Resilux NV and Petainer Topco Limited has not received clearance in phase I

* Intended combined acquisition of Resilux NV and Petainer Topco Limited would need to proceed to a phase II review, which makes this transaction difficult to pursue Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)