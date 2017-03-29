UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 Societe Anonyme des Bains de Mer et du Cercle des Etrangers a Monaco SA
* Strategic partnership between Societe des Bains de Mer (S.B.M.) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG)
* Partnership includes a mutual commitment to work together on development and operation of entertainment businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources