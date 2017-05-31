BRIEF-Brixton Metals to acquire mine from Pan American Silver
* Brixton Metals to acquire the past-producing hog heaven mine from pan american silver with historical estimate of 47.3 million ounces of silver
May 31 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker Hughes and GE receive clearance from the European Commission
* Baker Hughes Inc - baker Hughes and GE continue to work constructively with regulators and expect to close transaction in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye