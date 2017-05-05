BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 5 Baker Hughes Inc:
* Baker Hughes Inc - international rig count for April 2017 was 956, up 13 from 943 counted in March 2017
* Baker Hughes Inc - worldwide rig count for April 2017 was 1,917, down 68 from 1,985 counted in march 2017
* Baker Hughes announces april 2017 rig counts
* Baker Hughes Inc - international offshore rig count for april 2017 was 201, up 4 from 197 counted in march 2017
* Says average U.S. rig count for April 2017 was 853, up 64 from 789 counted in March 2017
* Baker Hughes Inc - average Canadian rig count for April 2017 was 108, down 145 from 253 counted in March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
June 19 Spending on advertising in Britain is expected to decline sharply this year weighed by a slowing economy, rising inflation and political uncertainty, a leading forecaster said on Monday.
Borrowing from nature, some machines now have arms that curl and grip like an octopus, others wriggle their way inside an airplane engine or forage underwater to create their own energy.