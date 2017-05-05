May 5 Baker Hughes Inc:

* Baker Hughes Inc - international rig count for April 2017 was 956, up 13 from 943 counted in March 2017

* Baker Hughes Inc - worldwide rig count for April 2017 was 1,917, down 68 from 1,985 counted in march 2017

* Baker Hughes announces april 2017 rig counts

* Baker Hughes Inc - international offshore rig count for april 2017 was 201, up 4 from 197 counted in march 2017

* Says average U.S. rig count for April 2017 was 853, up 64 from 789 counted in March 2017

* Baker Hughes Inc - average Canadian rig count for April 2017 was 108, down 145 from 253 counted in March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: