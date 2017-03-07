BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp names Tim Welsh vice chairman of consumer banking sales and support
* u.s. Bank names Tim Welsh vice chairman of consumer banking sales and support
March 7 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker Hughes announces February 2017 Rig counts
* Baker Hughes Inc - Average U.S. Rig count for February 2017 was 744, up 61 from 683 counted in January 2017
* Baker Hughes Inc - Average Canadian Rig count for February 2017 was 342, up 40 from 302 counted in January 2017
* Baker Hughes Inc - Worldwide Rig count for Feb 2017 was 2,027, up 109 from 1,918 counted in January 2017, and up 266 from 1,761 counted in February 2016
* Baker Hughes Inc - International Rig count for February 2017 was 941, up 8 from 933 counted in January 2017
* Baker Hughes- International offshore Rig count for Feb 2017 was 200, down 6 from 206 counted in Jan 2017, down 25 from 225 counted in February 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* u.s. Bank names Tim Welsh vice chairman of consumer banking sales and support
NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than six-year high, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement