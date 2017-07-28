FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Baker Hughes expects activity growth to decelerate in North America onshore
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 1:28 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Baker Hughes expects activity growth to decelerate in North America onshore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A GE Co

* Baker Hughes A GE Co says in North America onshore, expect activity growth to decelerate as co progresses through second half of the year‍​

* Baker Hughes A GE Co says for the international onshore markets, co expects activity to remain stable, with a few possible areas of modest growth

* Baker Hughes A GE Co says in the global offshore markets, co expect activity to remain muted for the rest of the year - SEC filing

* Baker Hughes A GE Co says North American market outlook remains uncertain​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vPEfYN) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.