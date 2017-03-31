March 31 Baker Hughes Inc :
* Company, GE and certain subsidiaries of company amended
certain provisions of transaction agreement as of March 27, 2017
- SEC filing
* Transaction agreement with GE amended to provide for
increase size of board of Bear Newco Inc from nine to eleven
directors
* Transaction agreement with GE amended to also increase
number of co's designees to board of directors of New Baker
Hughes from 4 to 5
* Transaction agreement with GE amended to increase number
of GE's designees to board of directors of New Baker Hughes from
5 to 6
Source text : (bit.ly/2opMZ4f)
Further company coverage: