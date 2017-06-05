June 5 Baker Hughes Inc:
* Baker Hughes and GE announce executive leadership team for
Baker Hughes, a GE company
* Lorenzo Simonelli to be CEO of Baker Hughes upon closing
of proposed transaction to combine GE's oil & gas business with
Baker Hughes
* Company will have operations in more than 120 countries,
about 70,000 employees and hold dual headquarters in Houston,
Texas and London, UK
* Brian Worrell to be CFO of Baker Hughes upon closing of
proposed transaction to combine GE's oil & gas business with
Baker Hughes
