BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
* Baker Hughes stockholders approve combination with GE Oil & Gas
* Baker Hughes Inc - transaction expected to close on July 3, 2017
* Baker Hughes Inc says that more than 99 pct of votes cast at special meeting co stockowners were voted to approve the deal with GE Oil & Gas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc