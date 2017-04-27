April 27 P/F Bakkafrost

* Bakkafrost: share savings plan transaction

* CEO Regin Jacobsen purchased 33 shares; after transaction, holds 4.49 million shares

* Gunnar Nielsen, CFO, purchased 24 shares; after transaction, he holds 749 shares

* P/F Bakkafrost sold 972 shares to other employees as part of share savings plan

* Transaction was based on closing share price on 27 april 2017, which was NOK 287.00 per share, corresponding to DKK 228.65 per share