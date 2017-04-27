UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 P/F Bakkafrost
* Bakkafrost: share savings plan transaction
* CEO Regin Jacobsen purchased 33 shares; after transaction, holds 4.49 million shares
* Gunnar Nielsen, CFO, purchased 24 shares; after transaction, he holds 749 shares
* P/F Bakkafrost sold 972 shares to other employees as part of share savings plan
* Transaction was based on closing share price on 27 april 2017, which was NOK 287.00 per share, corresponding to DKK 228.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources