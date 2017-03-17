UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 P/F Bakkafrost:
* As a precautionary action, Bakkafrost has decided to harvest the remaining fish at A-73 Hvannasund Norður.
* The accelerated harvest is expected to be finished by the end of April 2017.
* Farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norður presently holdsapproximately 1.0 million fish with an average weight of 3.2 kg whole fish equivalent.
* Consequently, the expected harvest volumes for 2017 will be reduced by around 2,000 tonnes gutted weight.
* The ISA suspicion has not been confirmed, but the farming site A-73 Hvannasund Norður is still under increased surveillance. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources