April 4 P/F Bakkafrost

* Harvest volumes in Q1 2017 13,200 tonnes (Farming North 9,100 tonnes, Farming West 4,100 tonnes) vs 10,900 tonnes reported for Q1 2016

* Feed sales in q1 2017 are 19,500 tonnes. Havsbrun sourced 106,600 tonnes of raw materials in q1 2017

* Harvest volumes are provided in head on gutted (HOG) equivalents

* Full q1 2017 report will be released on 23 may 2017 at 0600 CET