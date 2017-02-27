UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 P/F Bakkafrost
* q4 operational ebit dkk 349.6 million (Reuters poll dkk 376 million)
* expects to harvest 55,500 tonnes in 2017 (Reuters poll 55,600)
* Expects to release 11.5 million smolts in 2017, compared with 11.7 million smolts in 2016 and 11.3 smolts released in 2015
* proposes dividend of dkk 8.70 for 2016 (Reuters poll dkk 9.38)
* Says the proposed dividend corresponds to 49.8 pct of adjusted earnings for 2016
* Says latest update from Kontali still estimates a global supply of Atlantic salmon to increase around 2 pct in 2017, compared to 2016
* has signed contracts covering around 36 pct of expected harvested volumes for 2017
* Price level on long-term contracts are on a higher level than ever before. At present, there are no indications that this price level should decrease significantly
* Havsbrun's sales of fish feed in 2017 are expected to be at 85,000 tonnes
* Says high equity ratio together with bank financing and issuance of bonds makes the financial situation strong. This enables Bakkafrost to carry out its investment plans, m&a, organic growth and fulfil dividend policy
* q4 revenues dkk 868 million (Reuters poll dkk 876 million)
* Vap segment made an operational ebit of dkk -60.8 million. Ebitda for fof segment was dkk 71.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources