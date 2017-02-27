Feb 27 P/F Bakkafrost

* q4 operational ebit dkk 349.6 million (Reuters poll dkk 376 million)

* expects to harvest 55,500 tonnes in 2017 (Reuters poll 55,600)

* Expects to release 11.5 million smolts in 2017, compared with 11.7 million smolts in 2016 and 11.3 smolts released in 2015

* proposes dividend of dkk 8.70 for 2016 (Reuters poll dkk 9.38)

* Says the proposed dividend corresponds to 49.8 pct of adjusted earnings for 2016

* Says latest update from Kontali still estimates a global supply of Atlantic salmon to increase around 2 pct in 2017, compared to 2016

* has signed contracts covering around 36 pct of expected harvested volumes for 2017

* Price level on long-term contracts are on a higher level than ever before. At present, there are no indications that this price level should decrease significantly

* Havsbrun's sales of fish feed in 2017 are expected to be at 85,000 tonnes

* Says high equity ratio together with bank financing and issuance of bonds makes the financial situation strong. This enables Bakkafrost to carry out its investment plans, m&a, organic growth and fulfil dividend policy

* q4 revenues dkk 868 million (Reuters poll dkk 876 million)

* Vap segment made an operational ebit of dkk -60.8 million. Ebitda for fof segment was dkk 71.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)