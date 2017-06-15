BRIEF- FJ Next to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
June 15 BALDER:
* BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, June 22 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT CEO JOAKIM KARLSSON RESIGNED AS OF JUNE 21