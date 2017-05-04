BRIEF-Egypt's Amer Group increases issued capital
* Increases issued capital to EGP 1 billion from EGP 911.9 million through bonus share issue
May 4 Balfour Beatty Plc
* Balfour Beatty awarded Southern Gateway contract
* Been awarded a $625 million contract to reconstruct and improve 'Southern Gateway', an 11 mile stretch of road in Dallas, Texas
* Construction is scheduled to start in late 2017 with completion scheduled for 2021
* Has been awarded in joint venture to Pegasus Link Constructors LLC, a joint venture between Balfour Beatty (45 percent) and Fluor Corporation (55 percent)
* Statement in response to public protector’s press conference
OSLO, June 19 Sweden's largest national pension fund is looking to get other investors to agree on principles relating to their shareholdings in companies which it says violate the Paris climate agreement.