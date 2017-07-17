FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Balfour Beatty says its JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts
July 17, 2017 / 6:53 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty says its JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc:

* Two contracts have been awarded to Balfour Beatty's 50:50 joint venture with Vinci (adds dropped words)​

* Balfour Beatty JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts

* Announces its notification of intent to be awarded two contracts by High Speed 2 (HS2), worth a combined total of about £2.5 billion

* ‍Notification of intent to be awarded two contracts by High Speed 2 (HS2), worth a combined total of about £2.5 billion​

* ‍Main construction work is scheduled to start in 2018/19, following a period of detailed design work​

* 2 contracts awarded to Balfour Beatty's 50:50 JV with Vinci; Balfour Beatty Vinci to deliver LOT N1, valued at c. £1.32 billion; LOT N2, valued at c. £1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

