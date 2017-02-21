GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip with tech, energy; dollar hits 2-week highs
Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath
Feb 21 Balfour Beatty
* Balfour Beatty agrees to sell Middle East joint ventures
* Has reached an agreement with its joint venture partner to sell the group's entire share in Dutco Balfour Beatty and BK Gulf, subject to regulatory approval, for a total cash consideration of £11 million.
* As part of the transaction, the local partner will assume responsibility for Balfour Beatty's guarantees of bonding obligations in the joint ventures.
* Since the start of 2015, Balfour Beatty has exited the Middle East, Indonesia and Australia in order to focus on its chosen markets, in the UK, US and Far East
