April 21 Balfour Beatty Plc:

* Balfour Beatty awarded new contract by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks

* Contract for the design and refurbishment of five 132KV overhead lines across Southern England

* Pre-Construction works are due to start this year, with completion expected in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)