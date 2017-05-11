BRIEF-Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
May 11 Ballantyne Strong Inc
* Ballantyne Strong says during preparation of March quarter form 10-Q, identified two misstatements in FY 2016 consolidated financial statements
* Ballantyne Strong Inc says investors should no longer rely upon company's previously released financial statements for year ended December 31, 2016
* Ballantyne Strong says on May 9, 2017, company's management and audit committee of its board decided to file amended form 10-K for FY 2016
* Ballantyne Strong says restated financial statements to be included in amended form 10-K for FY 2016 - sec filing
* Says cannot yet estimate when it will complete restatement and file its amended report
* Qtrly expects to file its form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2017 promptly after restatement is concluded
* Says on May 9, 2017, company suspended its stock repurchase program, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pfizer begins Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate investigational Group B streptococcus vaccine
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would discontinue a late-stage study of its drug to treat older patients with acute myeloid leukemia due to safety concerns.
June 19 Investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will allow big U.S. banks to put an estimated $150 billion in idle capital toward stock buybacks, dividends and profit-boosting investments in the coming weeks after conducting a regular examination of financial strength.