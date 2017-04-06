BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately
April 5 Ballard Power Systems Inc
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
* Says to supply Broad-Ocean with 200 fuel cell modules in 2017 to support initial projects
* Says the $11 million order to be incremental to expected $25 million value of technology transfer deal
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million