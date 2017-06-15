UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 15 Balnibarbi Co Ltd
* Says it will acquire 70 percent stake (7,000 shares) in KIKUSUI COMPANY LIMITED, from an individual
* Acquisition Price not disclosed
* Effective Sept. 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3Y3XIu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources