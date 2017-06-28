BRIEF-Purplebricks Group says FY group revenue up 151% to 46.7 mln stg
* Says UK revenue expectations for current year are raised to some 80 mln stg
June 28 BALOISE HOLDING AG
* ACQUISITION OF DIGITAL HOME-MOVING SERVICES PLATFORM MOVU
* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE
* PARTIES AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE
* Says Colin Jones, group's Finance director, has informed board of his intention to retire by summer of 2018