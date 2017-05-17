BRIEF-Air Lease Corp signs firm order for 12 extra Airbus A321neo planes
* Air Lease Corporation has signed a firm order for 12 additional A321neo aircraft at the 52nd Paris International Airshow
May 17 BALOISE HOLDING LTD:
* UP TO END OF ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ON 16 APRIL 2017 A TOTAL OF 21,151 PAX ANLAGE SHARES WERE OFFERED TO OFFEROR
* THIS EQUATES TO 11.75 PERCENT OF ALL PAX ANLAGE SHARES LISTED AS AT 16 APRIL 2017 OR 41.1 PERCENT OF THE 51,461 PAX ANLAGE SHARES TO WHICH THE OFFER RELATED AT THE TIME THE ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ENDED (SUCCESS RATE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 19 European stocks headed for their biggest rise in two months on Monday as investors snapped up cut-price retail and tech stocks and France's markets cheered a parliamentary majority for pro-business President Emmanuel Macron.
