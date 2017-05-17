May 17 BALOISE HOLDING LTD:

* UP TO END OF ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ON 16 APRIL 2017 A TOTAL OF 21,151 PAX ANLAGE SHARES WERE OFFERED TO OFFEROR

* THIS EQUATES TO 11.75 PERCENT OF ALL PAX ANLAGE SHARES LISTED AS AT 16 APRIL 2017 OR 41.1 PERCENT OF THE 51,461 PAX ANLAGE SHARES TO WHICH THE OFFER RELATED AT THE TIME THE ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD ENDED (SUCCESS RATE)