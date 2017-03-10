BRIEF-Veritas Investments says initiated legal proceedings against Gosh Holdings
* Initiated legal proceedings against Gosh Holdings Ltd, purchaser of business of Nosh Group ltd
March 10 Baloise Holding Ltd:
* Publishes offer prospectus for public takeover offer for Pax Anlage AG
* Board of directors of Pax Anlage resolved to support the offeror's public takeover offer and to recommend to the shareholders that they accept it
* HAS AGREED TO SELL 61 PROPERTIES IN HELSINGBORG TO WILLHEM AND FOLKSAMGRUPPEN
BEIJING, June 16 China's HNA Group has filed a defamation lawsuit against Guo Wengui, days after it first broke its long silence over what it says were "baseless and meritless" allegations by the exiled billionaire, court documents show.