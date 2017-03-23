UPDATE 1-Even before Anbang chairman detained, some banks halted its products
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg
March 23 Baloise Holding Ltd
* Says 2016 consolidated net profit 533.9 million Sfr
* Says proposed dividend increase to CHF 5.20 per share
* Says at the start of 2017, Baloise embarked on its simply safe strategic journey, which defines three targets to be achieved by 2021
* Baloise says these include cash of CHF 2 billion to be returned to holding company to invest in future growth and maintain shareholder policy, an additional one million customers are to be signed up
* Baloise says 2016 net combined ratio improves by 1.1 percentage points to 92.2 percent
* Baloise says 2016 buy-back of up to three million treasury shares to begin in the first half of 2017
* Baloise says 2016 profit to shareholders for the period rises by 4.4 percent to CHF 534.8 million Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Banks told to suspend some dealings with Anbang - Bloomberg
MOSCOW, June 15 The following are highlights from Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual phone-in on Thursday.
* ERIC BERLIZON JOINS SOCIÉTÉ DE LA TOUR EIFFEL AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: http://bit.ly/2svYYT9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)