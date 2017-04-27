April 27 Baltika AS:

* Says group's 2017 Q1 revenue increased by 2 percent compared to same period last year and was 10.6 million euros ($11.56 million)

* Says group's Q1 2017 resulted in net loss in amount of 590,000 euros versus loss of 493,000 euros year ago

