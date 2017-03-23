March 23 Baltika AS:

* Supervisory board decided in Annual General Meeting (AGM) to issue convertible bonds with bondholder option in total of 4 million euros to 4.5 million euros

* Says subscription price of convertible bond will be 0.32 euros

* Says two-year convertible bonds will carry an annual interest rate of 6 percent and will be issued with public offer

