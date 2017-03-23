UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Baltika AS:
* Supervisory board decided in Annual General Meeting (AGM) to issue convertible bonds with bondholder option in total of 4 million euros to 4.5 million euros
* Says subscription price of convertible bond will be 0.32 euros
* Says two-year convertible bonds will carry an annual interest rate of 6 percent and will be issued with public offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources