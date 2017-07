BRIEF-Baltika's Q2 net profit shrinks to amount 199 thousand euros

July 20 (Reuters) - BALTIKA AS :

* SAYS GROUP'S Q2 NET PROFIT AMOUNT OF 199 THOUSAND EUROS VERSUS LAST YEAR SAME PERIOD WAS A PROFIT OF 346 THOUSAND EUROS

* SAYS GROUP'S 2017 Q2 REVENUE WAS 11,732 THOUSAND EUROS, DECREASING BY 1 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SAYS RETAIL REVENUE IN Q2 WAS 9,891 THOUSAND EUROS, DECREASING 4 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* SAYS IN FIRST HALF-YEAR BALTIKA'S REVENUE INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR