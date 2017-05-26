BRIEF-Kambi Group signs a contract with Corredor Empresarial in Colombia
* REG-KAMBI GROUP PLC SIGNS A CONTRACT WITH CORREDOR EMPRESARIAL S.A.
May 26 Ban Leong Technologies Ltd :
* FY profit after tax attributable to owners of co S$2.8 million versus S$2.5 million
* FY revenue S$140.4 million versus S$138.3 million
* Final one-tier tax exempt dividend of 1.0 Singapore cent per ordinary share in respect of FY ended 31 March 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, June 22 China's banking regulator has ordered a group of commercial banks to assess their exposure to offshore purchases by a handful of acquisitive Chinese corporate groups, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* BT and KCOM continue to have "significant market power in uncompetitive areas of country"