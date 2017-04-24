Swiss banks lobby for get-out clause as end of bank secrecy nears
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
April 24 Banc Of California Inc:
* Banc of California - on April 17, co, administrative agent, lenders under co's $75 million revolving credit line entered into amendment of credit agreement
* Banc of California Inc - amendment extended maturity date of credit line from April 18, 2017 to July 17, 2017
* Banc of California Inc - as of April 18, 2017, company had approximately $68 million of borrowings outstanding under credit line Source text:(bit.ly/2oERW8p) Further company coverage:
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey recently added three to its Tech+IP Advisory practice within its financial advisory services group.
* Has been granted about $10.5 million of low-cost debt financing through SBI-World Bank: Rid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Program