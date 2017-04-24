April 24 Banc Of California Inc:

* Banc of California - on April 17, co, administrative agent, lenders under co's $75 million revolving credit line entered into amendment of credit agreement

* Banc of California Inc - amendment extended maturity date of credit line from April 18, 2017 to July 17, 2017

* Banc of California Inc - as of April 18, 2017, company had approximately $68 million of borrowings outstanding under credit line