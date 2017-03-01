BRIEF-Lonestar resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
March 1 Banc Of California Inc
* Banc of California Inc- on february 28, subsidiary entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Caliber Home Loans, Inc - sec filing
* Banc of California- pursuant to agreement,subject to terms,conditions contained,bank will receive $25 million cash premium payment
* Banc of California - enters agreement for sale of mortgage servicing rights (MSRS) on about $3.8 billion in unpaid balances of conventional agency mortgages to Caliber
* Banc of California Inc - Caliber will purchase MSRS for $36 million, resulting in a net loss of $3.5 million as a result of MSR sale Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lbFYpL) Further company coverage:
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp