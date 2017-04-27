April 27 Banc Of California Inc:

* Banc of California names Doug Bowers president and chief executive officer

* Hugh Boyle will return to his role as chief risk officer

* Francisco Turner will remain in his role as interim CFO, chief strategy officer and principal financial officer.

* Banc Of California Inc - board of directors has appointed Doug Bowers as president, CEO, effective may 8, 2017, and a director of board