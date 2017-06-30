EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up as oil lifts Petrobras; political woes linger

(Updates with final prices, Mexican details) SAO PAULO, June 30 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday as shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA followed crude prices higher, though caution due to the country's political crisis lingered. Mexico's peso slipped 0.41 percent against the dollar, but posted its second quarterly gain in a row after hitting a record low in January on fears that U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric could hurt the coun