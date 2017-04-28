BRIEF-Monroe Capital Corp completes public offering of common shares
* Monroe Capital Corporation completes public offering of common shares
April 28 Italian lender Banca Carige says:
* Board has approved the sale of a portfolio of bad loans worth 950 million euros by June
* Bad loan portfolio to be sold to a securitisation vehicle
* It will tap state guarantee scheme to securitise the loans
* To pick advisers for the transaction soon
* United Insurance Holdings - estimated net retained catastrophe losses incurred during Q2 ending June 30, 2017 of about $20 million before income taxes
* Agnc investment -its estimated net book value of $21.04 per common share and estimated net tangible book value of $19.48 per common share as of May 31, 2017