June 22 BANCA FARMAFACTORING SPA:

* ANNOUNCES PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS OF SENIOR UNSECURED AND UNRATED BOND DUE JUNE 2022, FOR AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF EUR 200 MILLION

* THE NOTES WILL BE ISSUED WITH A DENOMINATION OF EURO 100,000

* THE ISSUANCE PRICE IS 99.619%, AND THE NOTES WILL CARRY AN ANNUAL FIXED COUPON OF 2%