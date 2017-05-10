BlackRock takes Scalable Capital stake in Europe "robo-advisor" push
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
May 10 BANCA FINNAT EURAMERICA SPA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 1.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EARNINGS MARGIN EUR 15.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: reut.rs/2qZgGcU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* First "robo-advice" deal by world's biggest asset manager in Europe
SAO PAULO, June 19 TPI Triunfo Participações & Investimentos SA has sold a 50 percent stake in a port terminal to partner MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA, a key step toward advancing the debt-laden Brazilian infrastructure firm's turnaround.
June 20 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd