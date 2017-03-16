March 16 Banca IFIS SpA:

* 2017-2019 strategic plan approved

* 2017-2019 strategic plan: Interbanca achieves break-even starting from 2017

* 2017-2019 strategic plan: group net banking income up 24 pct/up 26 pct (at the end of the plan, CAGR 2016-2019 on 2016 normalized data)

* 2017-2019 strategic plan: group net profit for the year up 40 pct/up 45 pct (at the end of the plan, CAGR 2016-2019 on 2016 normalized data)