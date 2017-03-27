UPDATE 1-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
March 27 Banca Ifis SpA:
* Acquires 2 portfolios of retail and corporate NPLs for a total nominal value of about 573 million euros ($624.40 million)
* The first deal, closed with an investment bank, is related to a portfolio which consists of about 3,500 positions for a nominal value of 413 million euros
* The first portfolio is made up of 62 pct of corporate loans and the rest of retail loans
* The second deal calls for the purchase from an international banking group of a portfolio of primarily unsecured consumer loans of over 13,000 positions for about 160 million euros (nominal value) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9177 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
SYDNEY, June 16 Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.