April 3 Banca Ifis SpA:
* Further transactions in NPL sector for a total nominal value of about 414 million euros
($440.95 million)
* Completes the acquisition of two portfolios of consumer credits and unsecured bank credits
for a total nominal value of about 414 million euros
* The first portfolio has a nominal value of about 302 million euros, corresponding to
14,071 positions; 77 pct of the portfolio is composed of retail loans and the remainder of
corporate loans
* The second portfolio has a nominal value of about 112 million euros and a total of 12,670
positions, mostly retail, mainly consisting of credit cards and consumer loans
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9389 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)