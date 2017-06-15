Fitch Affirms Chongqing Nan'an Urban Construction & Development at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chongqing Nan'an Urban Construction & Development (Group) Co., Ltd.'s (CQNA) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BBB+' long-term foreign-currency ratings on the following notes issued by CQNA: - USD300 million 2.875% senior unsecured note due 2019 - USD500 million 3.625% senior unsecured