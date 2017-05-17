BRIEF-Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc.
May 17 BANCA IFIS SPA:
* ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO ISSUE A FIXED RATE, SENIOR BOND FOR UP TO 300 MILLION EURO
* THIS ISSUE WILL HAVE A SENIOR, UNSECURED STATUS AND A FIXED RATE, A 3-YEAR DURATION AND AN AMOUNT EXPECTED TO BE UP TO €300 MILLION
* THE BONDS WILL BE RESERVED TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS
* Alight, inc. Announces series a funding round of $11 million including strategic investment by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc.
June 19 Private equity groups trying to buy British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Monday that shareholder acceptance of the takeover had exceeded a key threshold, allowing the buyers to take the lender private.