May 17 BANCA IFIS SPA:

* ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO ISSUE A FIXED RATE, SENIOR BOND FOR UP TO 300 MILLION EURO

* THIS ISSUE WILL HAVE A SENIOR, UNSECURED STATUS AND A FIXED RATE, A 3-YEAR DURATION AND AN AMOUNT EXPECTED TO BE UP TO €300 MILLION

* THE BONDS WILL BE RESERVED TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS