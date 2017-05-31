May 31 Bancfirst Corp

* Bancfirst corporation announces two-for-one stock split

* Bancfirst corp - ‍board of directors approved a two-for-one stock split of company's outstanding shares of common stock​

* Bancfirst corp - ‍stock will be payable in form of a dividend on or about july 31, 2017 to shareholders​

* Bancfirst corp - ‍stockholders will receive one additional share for each share held on that date​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: