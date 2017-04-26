April 26Banco BPI SA, the Portuguese
unit of Spain's Caixabank:
* Said late on Wednesday it had a first-quarter net loss of
123 million euros ($134 million) after a year-ago profit of 46
million.
* The loss reflects a negative impact of 212 million euros
from the sale of a 2 percent stake in its unit BFA and
consequent deconsolidation of BFA, which BPI no longer controls.
* Excluding the deconsolidation impact, net profit rose to
90 million euros.
* Fully-implemented core Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.8
percent at the end of March, complies with minimum requirements
for 2017.
* Net interest income from domestic operations up 7 percent
* The ratio of loans in arrears for more than 90 days in the
domestic operations accounts fell to 2.9 percent in March 2017
from 3.6 percent a year earlier.
* The credit at risk ratio decreased to 3.8 percent from 4.6
percent.
Source text: here
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9182 euros)
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip)