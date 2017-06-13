BRIEF-Hiddn Solutions: repeat order of Hiddn SafeDisk from Dutch government
* HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA - REPEAT ORDER OF HIDDN SAFEDISK FROM THE DUTCH GOVERNMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 13 Italy's Banco BPM says:
* Approves sale of secured bad loan portfolio with a gross total nominal value of 693 million euro to a special purpose vehicle of asset manager Algebris
* Sale to be finalised by June 30
* Deal will raise total bad loans sold since start of 2016 to about 2.5 billion euros, or roughly one third of the 8 billion euro target bank aims to reach by 2019
* Valuation assigned to the loans is well above that envisaged in the lender's strategic plan Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Dana says $700 mln of sukuk have become sharia non-compliant
DUBAI, June 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market extended on the previous session's rally in early trade on Thursday headed for its highest close in 20 months as investors focused on shares likely to benefit from economic reforms and from MSCI's decision. The Riyadh stock index surged 5.5 percent in reaction to the appointment of the architect of the economic reform and privatisation plans, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to crown prince. Previously the 31-year old was deputy crown prince.