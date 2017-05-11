BRIEF-Rajkot Investment Trust re-appoints Rupesh Jain as MD
* Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Banco BPM Chief Executive Giuseppe Castagna tells analyst call:
* would be happy to renew bancassurance partnership with Unipol
* is awaiting to understand what is going to happen to Poste Italiane's stake in Anima following change of top management at post office Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone banks are making progress in reducing their pile of bad debt, but further swift and decisive action is still needed, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder