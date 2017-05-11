May 11 Italian lender Banco BPM:
* Q1 net profit 117 million euros, compared with average
forecast of 55 million euros in analyst consensus compiled by
the lender
* Loan writedowns 291 million euros in Q1
* Problem loan stock down 2.2 billion euros from year
earlier to 15.03 bln euros
* Pro-forma phased-in CET1 ratio 11.7 percent at end-March
vs 12.3 percent at end-2016
* Q1 revenue 1.2 billion euros, up 2.8 percent on a
pro-forma basis from Q1 2016
* Q1 fees up 17 percent year-on-year to 547 million euros
* Has booked additional writedowns for 8.4 million in Q1,
mainly linked to stake in banking fund Atlante
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)