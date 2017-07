July 11 (Reuters) - BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA SPA:

* Board Appoints Angelo Antoniazzi Director General

* APPOINTMENT OF ANGELO ANTONIAZZI TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF JULY 19

* ANGELO ANTONIAZZI REPLACES LUCIANO CAMAGNI FOLLOWING TERMINATION AGREEMENT CONCLUDED ON JULY 11 Source text: reut.rs/2v8SiYu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)