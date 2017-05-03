May 3 Banco Macro SA

* Banco Macro S.A. announces pricing of notes offering under medium-term note program

* Banco Macro S.A. - has priced an offering of peso denominated notes in equivalent amount of US$300 million due 2022

* Banco Macro S.A. - intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to refinance certain outstanding debt

* Banco Macro S.A. - offering is part of financing program for issuance of up to$1 billion aggregate principal amount of debt securities outstanding at any time