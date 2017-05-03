BRIEF-Texas-New Mexico Power Co enters bond purchase agreement
* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017
May 3 Banco Macro SA
* Banco Macro S.A. announces pricing of notes offering under medium-term note program
* Banco Macro S.A. - has priced an offering of peso denominated notes in equivalent amount of US$300 million due 2022
* Banco Macro S.A. - intends to use net proceeds from offering of notes to refinance certain outstanding debt
* Banco Macro S.A. - offering is part of financing program for issuance of up to$1 billion aggregate principal amount of debt securities outstanding at any time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing